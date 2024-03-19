Jyotiraditya Scindia Dials Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal After MP Girl Kidnapped From Kota; Assures Victim's Father Of Her Safe Return (VIDEO)

A student, who hails from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and was studying coaching in Kota, Rajasthan, was reportedly kidnapped on Monday (18 March). Not much information is available about the kidnapped student at present. However, the criminals responsible for the abduction sent a photo of the student to her father and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia intervenes in matter

Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken note of the incident and has spoken to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma regarding the matter. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We want our daughter back soon."

The abducted student belongs to a powerful community in Shivpuri and was pursuing her studies in Kota, Rajasthan. She went missing on March 18, following which the kidnappers sent her photo to her father and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. They threatened to harm the daughter if the ransom was not paid.

Scindia dials Bhajan Lal, assures victim father of daughter's safe return

Jyotiraditya Scindia intervened upon learning of the kidnapping and spoke to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, urging prompt police action to secure the safe return of the student. He also reassured the victim's father of his personal involvement in the matter, promising to keep him updated. Scindia emphasized the importance of swift action and urged the CM to expedite efforts to bring the daughter back home. He assured the father of his continuous support and pledged to do everything possible to ensure the safe return of his daughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what happened

The student was enrolled in a coaching institute in Vigyan Nagar, Kota. She resided in a rented room near the coaching center and was preparing for NEET. The father recounted that on Sunday, his daughter returned from coaching after taking a test and had a conversation with him that night. However, on Monday afternoon around 3 o'clock, the father received photos of his daughter's hands, legs, and mouth via WhatsApp, along with a demand for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. The criminals threatened to harm the daughter if the ransom was not paid by evening and provided an account number for the money transfer. The father promptly informed the Kota Police about the situation.

The police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter, although no significant developments have been reported thus far. Kota SP has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone providing information about the student.