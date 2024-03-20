 MP: Nomination Process For 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Election To Commence From Today
The voting for first phase, covering Lok Sabha seats Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara, will be held on April 19.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nomination process for the first phase of Lok Sabha election will commence in state from Wednesday. The last date to file the nomination papers is March 27. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 28 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by March 30.

Earlier in the day, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan held a meeting with all recognized political parties on Tuesday. He informed that candidates can file maximum four forms and needs to give an affidavit letter which would be displayed on the website of election office within 24 hours. The candidate needs to give information of their criminal cases.

He informed that the expenditure limit of candidates has been fixed to Rs 95 lakh. In this regard, candidates will have to open a separate bank account in bank. All the details of expenditure has to be maintained in the expenditure register received from returning officer.

He added that while filing the nomination papers, candidates can use three vehicles and five persons can accompany them while filing the nomination papers. During the canvassing, it is necessary to paste the permission letter on the windscreen of canvassing vehicle.

