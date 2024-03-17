 Bhopal: Family Of Three Consumes Poison Father, Son Die, Mother Survives
Bhopal: Family Of Three Consumes Poison Father, Son Die, Mother Survives

One son had not consumed food, so escaped

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons of a family consumed poison and while the father and son died, the wife survived, Gwalior police said on Sunday. SP Gwalior Dharamveer Singh said that the incident took place in Bilhoti village under the Bijoli police station, where Mukesh lived with his wife Suman and two sons Pranshu (7) and Lakchya (5).

article-image

On Friday, Mukesh returned back from work and the family took their dinner. After consuming the food Mukesh, Pranshu and Suman started vomiting. Lakchya had not eaten food and so he died not face any trouble. The other family members took them to hospital. On Saturday morning Pranshu died during course of treatment, the police said. On Sunday evening Mukesh died. Luckily, wife Suman could be saved and she returned home from hospital.

The SP added that prima facie, the family had decided to jointly end their lives and had consumed celphos tablets. However, the reason behind taking this extreme step is not known, and police are questioning other members of the extended family to learn the truth.

