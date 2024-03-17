 Bhopal Power Cut March 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adarsh Nagar, Meerpur & Rivera Town; Check Full Schedule
Bhopal Power Cut March 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adarsh Nagar, Meerpur & Rivera Town; Check Full Schedule

The planned power cuts have been organized to facilitate essential maintenance activities.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in certain areas of Bhopal are advised to brace for scheduled power outages on March 18, Monday. According to a press note released by the authorities, the power cuts are necessary for maintenance and upgradation work in the following areas:

- Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ahamadpur, and surrounding locales will experience power cuts from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

- Bairagarh Kala, Meerpur, Naibasti, and nearby areas will have power interruptions from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

- Rivera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar, and their adjacent areas are also included in the schedule, with power disruptions expected from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The planned power cuts have been organized to facilitate essential maintenance activities aimed at ensuring the reliability and efficiency of the electricity supply in these regions.

