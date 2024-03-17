Bhopal: Upgrading Infrastructure At Cost Of Playgrounds Becomes Norm In Govt Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upgrading infrastructure like construction of laboratories, hostels and classrooms at the cost of a playground in government schools has become a normal practice. This, however, spoils the playground, adversely affecting the education system.

The Supreme Court in 2023 held that the practice of upgrading infrastructure at the cost of a playground is “illegal”. The SC in its order held construction of a building in a playground on a village school, particularly on a plot of land meant for the education department to be a matter of grave concern and illegal.

On the other hand, at Subhash Excellence School, Kamla Nehru School, Model Higher Secondary Schools and others, additional buildings have been constructed in the name of infrastructure upgradation.

Second, the arrangement of parking lots and hostels in the same premises has also reduced the space on the school campuses.

According to government school principals, as students are increasing in numbers, there is a need to upgrade infrastructure, therefore, additional buildings are being constructed.

And to ensure facilities like laboratories and others, they have to make rooms or buildings. As there is not much scope anywhere else, ultimately, playgrounds are the best option for upgrading infrastructure. The administration tries its best to maintain space for the sports activities, the principals added.

“Upgrading infrastructure is necessary for the students. We introduce hostels incorporating boarding lodging facilities for the meritorious students in model and excellence schools, which need space. Infrastructure is upgraded as per the government policies,” they said.

When contacted, district education officer (DEO) AK Tripathi said, “We go for construction of G+2 or G+3 in school premises normally as we have to protect the playground as much as possible. Several government schools already face a space crisis for upgrading infrastructure. In a few schools, there are large spaces. If any construction is planned, we try our level best to consider the space issue.”