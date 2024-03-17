LPG Cylinder Blast In Tent Godown In Bhopal: Nine LPG Cylinder Godowns Still In Populated Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital has nine LPG godowns of oil companies located in thickly populated areas. After serial blast of LPG cylinders at tent godown in Bag Mugalia on Friday, questions have been raised whether such facilities should be moved out of city limit.

After Harda firecracker factory blast, the state government decided to shift them on city outskirts. Similarly, LPG godowns of oil companies should be shifted from residential and populated areas to outskirts, say residents.

State petrol pump dealers’ association president Ajay Singh said, “It is lacuna on part of administration. Godowns were allotted earlier and now population has grown in same vicinity. So, it is fault of district administration.”

Of the nine godowns, HPCL godown is in Bhaisakhedi (Bairagarh), IOC godown is in Gufa Mandir, HP godown in Govindpura. In Bangaga, there is godown of LPG cylinders.

“Oil companies follow strict rules. So there is hardly any scope for fire in godowns. In Bag Mugalia case, there was refilling, so it led to fire,” Ajay Singh added.

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Restaurants that have been opened in malls, too have stock of LPG cylinders. Administration should check it from time to time.”

Food and civil supplies officer Meena Malakar said, “There are nine godowns of LPG cylinders of oil companies. These godowns are located in Gufa Mandir, Govindpura, Chhola Road etc. District administration has to shift these godowns to outskirts along with firecracker outlets.”