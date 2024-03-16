 Bhopal Power Cut March 17: Power To Remian Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Sant Hirdaram College & More; Check Full List Below
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut March 17: Power To Remian Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Sant Hirdaram College & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scheduled power outage for March 17 has been issued for residents by the Bhopal Electricity Board. There will be four to six hour power disruptions in various regions of the city. These disruptions are necessary in order to complete necessary repairs.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Nawab Colony, Chhola, Shiv Nagar, Dewki Nagar, Panna Nagar, New Karond Mandi, Gas Rahat, Housing Board Colony and nearest area will have to face power out of 6 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, power will be disrupted in Bharat Petrolium, Vidhya  Nagar and nearest area for 6 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Also, In Sant Hirdaram College and nearest areas, power will be disrupted for 4 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on March 17, 2024. The planned blackouts are required in order to perform critical maintenance and upgrades that guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the local electricity network. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.

