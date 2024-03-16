Jabalpur Double Murder: Daughter Spotted At Railway Station With Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Her Dad & Bro; WATCH

Jabalpur Double Murder: Deceased’s Daughter Found At Madan Mahal Station With Accused; Jabalpur Police, 5 Crime Branch Teams On Search For Both | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest update in the Jabalpur double murder case, the minor daughter was spotted at the railway station with her boyfriend accused of killing her father and 8-year-old brother.

The duo was caught in the CCTV cameras installed at Madan Mahal Railway Station on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after bodies of her father Rajkumar Vishwakarma (53), a railway staffer and her 8-year-old brother Tanishk were found stuffed in the fridge.

As per Jabalpur police, the father-son duo was murdered with sharp weapons between 3 am to 8 am on Saturday. The accused identified as Mukul, believed to be boyfriend of Vishwakarma's minor daughter, entered the house at midnight and executed the crime in her presence.

He stayed at her house till morning. Later, accused Mukul Singh was seen coming out of Railway's Millennium Colony on a scooty at 12:20 pm. After some time, the daughter went out of the gate and sat on his scooty at a distance from the colony.

Jabalpur police is closely tracking their location based on the CCTV footage. Police said that more than 800 CCTV cameras present at various places in the city have been checked from the spot of the incident. Apart from this, about 5 teams of the crime branch along with the police station are indulged in searching for the accused.

Deceased 8-year-old |

Brother’s body found in pieces, accused manipulate evidences

According to ASP Crime Samar Verma, the accused youth and the daughter of the deceased were captured in the cameras of Madan Mahal station. It is being speculated that the accused have already left for some other city by train. The accused have also tried to destroy the evidence as the blood stains spread in the kitchen were cleaned. Also, the body of the 8-year-old was found in pieces stuffed in the fridge and a box.

Minor daughter informs relatives about murder through voice message

According to Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh, deceased’s daughter informed her cousin about the murder saying, “Please come soon! Mukul has killed papa and brother.”

Minor daughter of the deceased |

Minor daughter registered rape case against accused in Sept, released few days ago

According to the police, in the month of September, a rape case under section 363 was registered by the daughter against the accused youth. Mukul was released from jail a few days ago, after which the murder took place.

It is being speculated that the youth has carried out this entire incident to take revenge. The neighbours said that a lot of noise was coming from the flat in the afternoon but no one paid attention to it, passing it off as daily family argument.