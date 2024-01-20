MP Crime: Doctor Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Sagar

Representational Photo |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Upon receiving information, the police recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem on Saturday. The deceased doctor-couple has been identified as Balveer Kaithoria and Manju Kaithoria, residing in in Nandan Vatika Colony in Bina region. According to the police, the husband's body was found hanging from the fan and his wife's body was found lying on the bed. As per information, Balveer Kaithoria was posted at a community health centre located in the Khurai area, while his wife Manju Kaithoria was a gynecologist at Bina Civil Hospital. According to the report, the couple had a son, who is doing MBBS from a medical college in Patna. The police said the preliminary investigation found it as suicide case, however, it did not rule out the possible foul play. The exact reason would be known after the post-mortem is done, the police said

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also Indore: Woman Falls From Second Floor Injured Severely

Prisoner dies after falling in bathroom in Ujjain

A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a relative five years ago and brought to the Bhairavgarh Central Jail on January 13 allegedly died after falling in the bathroom late on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Inder son of Bheru Singh, a resident of Modkheda, Tarana.

He was immediately brought to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning.

The news of his death led to a stir in the jail. His family members were also informed.

The police said that Inder Singh had murdered his relative on May 23, 2018 and on January 11, the court had sentenced him to life imprisonment. On January 13, he was sent to jail from Tarana.

(With inputs from Free Press)