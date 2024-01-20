Indore: Woman Falls From Second Floor Injured Severely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was injured after falling from the second floor in Palasia police station area on Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment for severe leg injuries. According to the police, the woman has been identified as Tulsi Ludele, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli. She married Vicky Ludele of Bhopal around two months ago.

She was at her mother’s place when the incident occurred. Prima facie, it is believed that she accidentally fell from the building while draining clothes in the balcony. However, it is also said that she jumped from the building and the investigation is underway to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Two caught within minutes of snatching mobile from pedestrian

Hira Nagar police caught two persons minutes after they robbed a mobile phone from a woman and recovered the stolen mobile, police said on Friday. Their externment had just ended. The accused have been identified as Manoj Chauhan alias Peelu of Nagar Nigam Quarter and Akash alias Bareek, of Bhagya Lakshmi Nagar.

Manoj has previously been booked for half a dozen cases including planning to commit dacoity, extortion, assault and carrying illegal arms According to the police, one Muskan Panchal, a resident of Kumedi village, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that she was walking with her friend when two motorcycle-borne accused snatched the mobile phone from her hand. Her cries for help were heard by police officials on beat who caught the accused after a chase of around one kilometre. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 392 and 34 of IPC. They are being interrogated for any previous criminal records.