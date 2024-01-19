Indore Orphanage Horror: Children Stripped, Tortured With Red Chili Smoke; Chilling Details Emerge After Surprise Inspection

Child Abuse | Representational Image | Pexels

Indore, January 19: A surprise inpection at an orphanage in Madhya Pradesh's Indore revealed chilling details of torture meted out to the children aged between four and 14 years. According to the kids, employees of the orphange would click their photos after stripping them naked and give harsh punishment like branding with hot iron for misdemeanor or sometimes without any reason.

Officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had conducted a surprise inspection at the orphange on January 12. After recording the children's statements, the CWC had lodged an official complaint. Based on the complaint, the police booked five employees of the orphanage under the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Kids Reveal Horror Unfolding At Orphanage

The children, who are orphans from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha, reportedly told the CWC officials that they were mistreated at the orhpanage. The emloyees at the facility, they said, would hang kids upside down, torture them with red chili smoke and brand with hot iron.

As per the FIR, a four-year-old boy was locked inside a bathroom for hours because he defecated in his trouser. He was allegedly denied food for couple of days. The police took photos of the children's injury marks that are consistent with being branded with hot iron.

Orphange Sealed By CWC

Hearing the disturbing accounts of the children, the CWC officials decided to seal the orphanage. The kids have been shifted to a government facility. The cops are corraborating the charges leveled by 21 children who spoke to the CWC officials. The organisation, which ran the orphange in Indore, also has its facilities in Bengaluru, Surat, Jodhpur and Kolkata.