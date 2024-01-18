Six Injured As 'Drunk' Driver Rams Ambulance Into Pedestrians In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six pedestrians, including a woman, were injured after the driver of an ambulance rammed the vehicle into pedestrians allegedly under the influence of liquor in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The driver has been identified as Waseem Sheikh (30), an official of the Central Kotwali police station said.

"Six persons were injured after being hit by the ambulance, and they were hospitalised," the official said.

"Following the accident, people caught hold of the ambulance driver, who they found was drunk. After beating him up, they handed him over to the police. He was so much under the influence of liquor that he could not even tell his name," he said.

The vehicle hit the pedestrians in Central Kotwali and Tukoganj areas of the city, the police said.

The ambulance driver was later sent to a hospital for medical examination, he added.

Sisiter Duo Become Victims Of Theft In Indore

Two women who are sisters became victims of theft while undergoing facial at a beauty parlour in Rau police station area. The incident took place in Sai Vihar Colony, Rau, around 1:30 pm when an unidentified person fled with cash and three gold mangalsutras kept in a bag.

According to police, one Bharti Pal, a resident of Keshar Bagh Road, lodged a complaint at Rau police station, stating that she and her sister, Dipika had visited a beauty parlour for facial. While undergoing the process, they placed their bag, containing Rs 8k and three gold mangalsutras, to their side, with one woman named Sandhya sitting nearby.

After completing facial, they checked their bag and discovered that the polybag containing cash and mangalsutras were missing. The police registered a case against an unidentified person and initiated a probe into the case. Police have identified the woman who was sitting near the victim as she was a customer and had made online transaction at the beauty parlour.