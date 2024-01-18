 MP: Military Admin Remains Tight-Lipped On Demolition Of British-Era Building
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The military administration remained tight-lipped amid protests over the demolition of a historic British-era building housing the Army School. Despite the initiation of demolition work on Sunday, MLA Usha Thakur intervened, prompting a temporary halt after engaging with military authorities.

The building, a relic of the British military presence after Mhow's transformation into a central Indian cantonment in 1818, faces opposition from locals advocating for its preservation as a heritage site.

For the past four years, a dedicated group in Mhow has campaigned against the demolition, emphasising the building's historical significance.

Sources reveal that the Military Engineers Service (MES) included a clause in the tender for the new Army School construction, mandating the contractor to demolish the old structure and utilise recovered materials. Despite the MES setting a fixed amount for this, protests continue.

Tripti Mishra, leading the group, accuses the military administration of unwavering obstinacy, alleging a lack of communication from responsible officers to address citizens' concerns.

Veteran Col DCV Shah suggests the defence ministry or MCTE consider alternative plans, proposing the transformation of the building into a museum, aligning with the model of the Infantry Museum. The impasse continues as Mhow awaits clarification on the fate of this historic edifice.

