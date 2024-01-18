Indore Has Grown To Encompass Ujjain, Pithampur & Dewas, Says CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The physical limits of Indore district have now transcended and grown to encompass Ujjain, Pithampur and Dewas as far as its commercial importance is concerned.

“Ujjain, Pithampur and Dewas are not separate. They are like One Indore now,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who was in the city on Wednesday. He said this while addressing the foundation laying ceremony of an elevated corridor to come up between LIG and Navlakha Squares.

He added, “No power can stop PM Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minster once again in the 2024 elections and added, “The PM is a very strong leader.”

Lashing the Congress for rejecting the invitation to participate in the Lord Ram Temple consecration on January 22, CM Yadav said. “This is a very foolish and wrong move by the Congress. At least they should have set politics aside in this religious event and should have become part of it. They should not have rejected the invitation, in fact, no one rejects anyone’s invitation since it is a gesture of respect,” he said

Indore has already touched various milestones in cleanliness maintaining an unblemished record by becoming the cleanest city of India for the seventh time in a row and now we want to turn the city into a medical and educational hub of the nation, said urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking on the occasion. He said,

“Indore has neither got tired nor stopped and keeps moving ahead. This flyover will be completed in 15 months. We will strive to improve the education quality in the city so that students from Pune and Bangalore come to Indore. Similarly, we have set goals to ensure excellent medical infrastructure and medical tourism. We have goals that by 2047 Indore will become one of the biggest city in the world,” said Vijayvargiya.

“Indore is now heading towards infrastructure development and will set an example for infrastructure in the nation like it has for cleanliness. Under CM Yadav Indore will touch new heights of development,” said Rakesh Singh PWD minister of state while addressing the programme.