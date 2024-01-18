Indore: CM Yadav’s Jan Aabhar Yatra Accorded Grand Welcome

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst beating of dhols and raining of rose petals and flowers, Indoreans accorded grand welcome to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Jan Aabhar Yatra in the heartland of the city on Wednesday.

The one-and-a half-kilometre stretch between Bada Ganapati and Rajwada turned into a flower-bed as people stood on both sides of the road and showered flowers on the chariot of the CM. Mohan Yadav embarked on the yatra after seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh at Bada Ganpati Temple.

The event drew a huge crowd eager to get a glimpse of the CM along the route from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada. As soon as Yadav boarded the open truck (Rath) from Bada Ganpati, people began chanting slogans. He was accompanied by urban administration and development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, PWD minister Rakesh Singh, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Mahendra Hardia, MLA Malini Gaur, MLA Usha Thakur, MLA Madhu Verma, MLA Manoj Patel, MLA Golu Shukla and BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive.

The entire route was decorated with vibrant hues of bhagwa (saffron) along with poster of Lord Ram and replicas of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, creating a visually striking spectacle. A large number of people were standing on both sides of the road and many were also perched on rooftops of houses, capturing the moment on their mobile phone. Women draped in sarees of distinctive bhagwa colour, transformed the roadshow into a dynamic display of both political pride and cultural richness.

The police formed a security barrier with ropes to keep people at a distance from the Rath. Yadav greeted everyone with folded hands and waved at the crowd. The air resonated with cheer as people from various generations gathered along the route, fervently supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The charismatic display painted a vivid picture of collective enthusiasm that transcended age groups.

CM Yadav along with Vijayvargiya, Silawat and Lalwani took a sip of tea during the roadshow at Gora Kund. A man in Lord Hanuman mascot hanging from a crane welcomed Yadav. Adding a tapestry of cultural diversity, a group of girls adorned themselves in Ramayan character outfits, showcasing the rich traditions of religion.

The resounding beats of Dhols and DJs echoed through different corners, creating a pulsating rhythm that heightened the festive spirit. Several stages were set up on both sides of the road, with people standing on them in large numbers, showering flowers and garland. On one such stage, two cow calves were standing which drew attention of everyone and on another stage several women performed aarti of Yadav with diyas. People burst firecrackers to welcomeYadav and other dignitaries.

People of all communities eagerly awaited CM Yadav, coming out of their houses to wave at him. Most shops along the route were open and people stood outside to welcome Yadav. The roadshow ended at Rajwada where the CM garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilyabai.