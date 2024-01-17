Indore: Two Including Jeweller Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 8 Lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men including a bullion trader were arrested for committing a theft of lakhs of rupees from a flat ofa newspaper publisher in the Palasia area on Wednesday. Cash and gold worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered from them and a search is on for their accomplice. DCP (zone-3) Hansraj Singh informed media persons that a theft incident occurred at the flat of RR Goyal in Manoramaganj area on January 13. Cash and gold worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from there. The house was locked and the accused barged into the flat after breaking open the lock.

A team was constituted for the arrest of the accused. The team checked many CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest one Kunda Sikligar, a resident of Akash Nagar area of the city. He allegedly confessed his crime and informed the police that he along with his friend Samit Sikligar committed the crime. He further informed the police that he had sold some gold to a bullion trader named Hemendra Pandy.

Later, police arrested Hemendra and recovered a gold biscuit weighing around 104 grams and a gold ring while Rs 95,000 in cash was recovered from Kundan. His friend Samit was on the run till the filing of the report and the police claimed that he would be arrested soon. Police came to know that Kundan is a criminal and he was booked for his involvement in various criminal cases in other states as well. The police are verifying the information.

Man arrested with valuables worth Rs 3L

In another theft case, police arrested a man with valuables worth Rs 3 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday. According to Palasia police station staff, a theft was reported on January 13 in the area. During the investigation, a person named Lakhan Hansaria was arrested. Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from him and further investigation is on into the case.