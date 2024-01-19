 Indore: MY Hospital’s Guards Thrash Attendant, Terminated
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital administration terminated two guards after their video of thrashing a patient’s attendant went viral on Thursday. Moreover, the college administration has also constituted a four-member committee to investigate the matter. Security supervisor Vivek Patel and guard Bhurelal Nagar were terminated from service for beating the attendant of patient Wahid Khan. However, the guards alleged that the attendant was inebriated and was abusing doctors and staff. ‘We learnt that some guards thrashed an attendant after which we have taken immediate action against them.

However, the Junior Doctors’ Association also informed us that the attendant was in an inebriated condition and created ruckus in the ward along with abusing doctors,’ superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said. He added that a probe committee led Dr KK Arora has been constituted to investigate the case so that further action can be taken. The Junior Doctors’ Association mentioned in its letter to the superintendent that the attendant had abused doctors after which they called the guards to handle him and to take action over the same.

Indore Shocker: Children Tortured, Beaten & Burnt With Hot Tongs At Childcare Home; 'Caretakers'...
