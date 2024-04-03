 MP: Cheating Husband Strangles Wife To Death In Gwalior; Cooked A Heart Attack Story To Evade Police Arrest
The incident occurred in the Vayu Nagar area of Maharajpur police station jurisdiction of Gwalior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Gwalior, police said on Wednesday. The husband reportedly had an illicit relation with another woman.

Earlier he cooked up a false story, saying his wife succumbed to heart-attack, to evade police arrest. However, the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The incident occurred in the Vayu Nagar area of Maharajpur police station jurisdiction of Gwalior. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. However, suspicions arose during the inquiry. To address these doubts, the police transported the body to the post-mortem House for further examination.

The husband named Ramnij Singh Jadon, attempted to hide his heinous crime by fabricating a false cause of death, claiming that his wife had died from a heart attack. However, upon investigation and conducting a post-mortem examination, it was revealed that the woman's neck was strangled to death, leading to the husband's arrest as the primary suspect.

Ramnij serves as a college administrator at Mahamaya College in Mehgaon, currently resides in Vayu Nagar. A police team was dispatched to Mehgaon, where it was revealed that the suspect had fled. Subsequent investigations with the victim's family revealed that the husband had illicit relations with another woman, which led to the fatal strangulation of his wife.

Furthermore, police investigations uncovered that the deceased had a daughter and a son. At the time of the incident, the suspect had allegedly committed the crime while everyone else was asleep in their respective rooms. Currently, the police have apprehended the suspect and have initiated the investigation, to find the full details surrounding this incident.

