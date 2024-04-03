Indore: Two Dead, One Critical After Truck Hits Bike From Behind In Rau

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying road accident took place in Rau-Tejaji Nagar of Indore city on Wednesday morning leading to on the spot death of mother and daughter. Also, the woman's husband is critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital, said the police.

According to Rau police, Karan Singh Chauhan, his wife Chhaya and their 17 year old daughter Divyanshi were going to Omkareshwar on a bike. Suddenly, a truck overtook the bike and hit them from behind. Chhaya and Divyanshi fell on the road after the collision and both of them died on the spot. However, Karan is badly injured and undergoing treatement at MY Hospital.

As per Rau police, the incident took place near Sage University. The accident was quite horrific. After the collision, all three fell far away. The bodies of mother and daughter have been sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem. Karan is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Had left to go to Omkareshwar

According to information, the three family members had left for Omkareshwar from Navadapanth on a bike. From Rau Circle they were going from Tejaji Nagar towards Khandwa Road when they became the victim of an accident.

It is being said that the family of the accident victim are relatives of Karni Sena state president Jitendra Singh Chauhan. After the information, Karan's family members also reached the hospital. Karan was a baker. Daughter Divyanshi studied in Choithram School.