 Indore: Car Driver Signals Biker To Stop & Repeatedly Tries To Hit Him, Arrested
Indore: Car Driver Signals Biker To Stop & Repeatedly Tries To Hit Him, Arrested

Complainant saves himself by stepping on footpath. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Indore: Car Driver Signals Biker To Stop & Repeatedly Tries To Hit Him, Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Overtaking a car put a biker in grave danger on March 30  in the Lasudia area as the enraged car driver tried to hit the biker by reversing his car and then moving it forward in a reckless manner, police said on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed near the spot. The accused was arrested and his car was recovered by the police.  

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that the incident took place in Scheme Number 78 around 8.30 pm on March 30. Manan Arora, a resident of Saisampada Colony has lodged a complaint that he works in the Teleperformance Company and was going for his night shift. As soon as he overtook a car the car driver shouted at him and told him to stop.

article-image

When Manan stopped, the car driver tried to dash his car against him. When Manan somehow evaded the car the driver of the car again tried to hit him by driving his car forward.  This time Arora saved himself by stepping on the footpath but the car driver was in no mood to let him go and waited for some time for him to make a mover. Later, the car driver managed to flee from the spot after hitting his bike.  

On the basis of the CCTV and the car number given by Arora, the police and the police arrested the car driver named Ankit Chouksey and recovered his car. He was booked under section 308 of the IPC as he tried to hit the complainant. Soni said that the accused is also an employee of the same company. Further investigation is on into the case.     

