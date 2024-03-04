MP: ‘Chaat Waala’ Attacked With Knife For Asking Payment From Customer; Chilli Powder Saves His Life (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a chaat vendor was attacked by a customer with a knife for asking for money in Jabalpur on March 2. The police arrested the accused customer on Monday. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the location.

Caught On Cam: Customer Attacks A Chaat Shop Owner With Knife Over Payment In #Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #crime #MPNews pic.twitter.com/JqcoPSASJM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 4, 2024

The confrontation arose when the vendor asked the customer for payment, prompting the man to respond aggressively, with a knife. CCTV cameras captured the shocking scene, revealing the customer stabbing the vendor twice before attempting to escape the scene.

However, the assailant's getaway was short-lived. Another person present at the scene pursued the attacker, joined by the targeted vendor. Together, they managed to apprehend the assailant. In a bid to defend himself, the vendor used chili powder, which he threw into the attacker's eyes, effectively engaging him until authorities arrived.

The incident, occurred at Sadar Chowpati, sent shockwaves through the local community. Prompt action by authorities led to the arrest of the accused assailant, identified as Mario. The accused assailant, identified as Mario, was later apprehended by the Cantonment Police.