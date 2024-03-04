MP: Angry Over Neighbour's Dog, Youth Threatens To Shoot Her In Gwalior (WATCH)

MP: Angered At Barking Pet Dog Youth Points Gun At Women, Abuses Them In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over neighbour's dog, a youth allegedly took out his pistol and threatened to kill the canine owner in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused kicked the woman's dog for merely sniffing his pup and started throwing vessels at her.

The video of the incident is widely circulating on social media. In the viral video, the accused can be heard hurling abuses at the woman and threatening to shoot her.

The incident has been reported from Churli village located in Tekanpur of Dabra police station area. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police has swung into action and started the investigation.

The name of the young man, who can be seen abusing and threatening the woman, in the video is said to be Vikram Rana. Probe revealed that he was carrying his licensed gun. It seems that on the basis of the video the police have now started investigating.

According to ASP Niranjan Sharma, the victim dog owner has been identified as Aarti Rana. She approached the police station and lodged a complaint against accused Vikram Rana for issuing a death threat. In the complaint, Aarti mentioned that her dog was only sniffing the pups of Vikram Rana in the neighborhood. Following which, he kicked her dog and started misbehaving.

The accused did not stop here. He went to his house and came out with a pistol and threatened to kill them. On this complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused Vikram Rana and started searching for him.