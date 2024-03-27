MP: 8-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered By Drunk Man In Jabalpur, Furious Villagers Burn Liquor Shop

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered by a drunk man in Jabalpur. Villagers gathered in large number and burned the liquor shop, expressing their anger over the suspected involvement of the shop owner in the incident on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, March 26, under the jurisdiction of the Panagar police station in the Jalgaon area. According to information, the innocent girl left her home for the toilet on the night of March 26. However, she did not return, and her whereabouts remained unknown. Concerned locals and relatives searched the area near the pond when they found the girl's body in the water. The minor girl’s body was found in a pond, following hours of search by the villagers and local authorities.

After finding the body of the girl in a pond, sparking anger among the locals. Alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a drunk individual, enraged villagers set fire to a nearby liquor shop. The situation escalated quickly, with employees fleeing for safety as the mob approached.

Panagar police station in-charge Ajay Bahadur Singh confirmed that the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with further details awaited.

The police are diligently investigating every aspect of the case to bring clarity and justice to the tragic incident. In response to heightened security concerns, a substantial police force has been deployed in the Padariya village area, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Senior police officials have also arrived at the scene to oversee the proceedings and ensure a thorough investigation.