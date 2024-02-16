MP: 1 Dead, 2 Critical In Violent Neighbour-Attack In Jhabua

Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A man died, while his wife and mother were severely injured, after a more than half a dozen neighbours turned violent and attacked the family in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported at Joha Faliya of Parvaliya village in Jhabua district when the victim Nahatiya Bhabor, 40 years old, along with his wife Kali Bai Bhabor, 36, and mother Heera Bai Bhabor, 80, all residents of Parwaliya working at their agriculture field, informed Parwalia police outpost in-charge Sanjay Rao.

While they were harvesting wheat in their field, more than six attackers, including Arpit Munia, Jayesh Munia, Joh Singh Munia, Dev Chand Munia, Vesta Munia, Malji Munia, and others, along with the people of the Bhabor family, attacked Nahatiya and his family with an axe.

The Bhabor family could not save themselves from this sudden attack, and Nahatiya Bhabor, his wife Heera Bai Bhabor and his mother Heera Bai were seriously injured.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the injured to Thandla Civil Hospital with the help of 108, where doctors declared Nahatiya dead. Police took Nahatiya’s body to Thandla Civil Hospital for the post-mortem and began searching for the accused.

Injured kept groaning while waiting for ambulance

According to information received from eyewitnesses, after the dispute, the injured kept groaning on the spot while waiting for the ambulance. The body also remained lying for a long time.