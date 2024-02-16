Indore: Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Alleges Murder

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a culvert at Ahir Khedi in Dwarkapuri police station area in the wee hours of Thursday. The family suspected murder as he sustained severe head and foot injuries after he went outside to throw garbage. The exact reason of his death will be ascertained after post-mortem report.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Roop Singh Rathore, a resident of Vidur Nagar. He was a weaver of quilts and mattresses. The deceased nephew Om Prakash said that Roop Singh had told his wife that he was going outside to throw garbage around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. When he did not return till 4 am, family members went to search for him. After searching for a few hours, they found Roop Singh’s body on the road. He had two severe injuries on his head and the soles of his feet. The family members suspected someone looted him and assaulted him. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

Autorickshaw driver dies under mysterious circumstances

An autorickshaw driver died under mysterious circumstances in Rau police station area on Wednesday. He was found lying unconscious and his auto was parked alongside the road. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors believed heart attack to be the cause of death while his family members alleged an accident. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, resident of Hatod. He was an auto driver and came to the city to ferry passengers. The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.