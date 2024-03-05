Indore: Indore Man Burns Lover's Car After Failed Marriage Promise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing turn of events, a man from Indore, who underwent a gender change operation, set ablaze the car belonging to a resident of Kanpur after a disagreement over promised marriage on Tuesday.

The victim, who fell in love with a local from Kanpur, met the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, on social media in 2021. Shukla promised marriage to the victim upon undergoing the sex change surgery. However, after the surgery, Shukla defies on his promise, leaving the victim in despair.

Recalling his ordeal, the victim expressed regret for believing in Shukla's commitment to the police and highlighted the financial investment made for the surgery. Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint against Shukla at the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore.

Chandrabhal Singh, the in-charge of the police station, confirmed that a case has been registered against Shukla under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.