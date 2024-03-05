Indore: 5 Metro Trains In City, Few Stations On Priority Corridor In Final Stage

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five sets of metro trains, each comprising three coaches, have reached the Gandhi Nagar depot so far. Of them, four metro sets are being tested on the track in the depot premises.

Meanwhile, the metro station work has also intensified.

The commercial run is likely to start in a few months on the 5.9-km priority corridor between Gandhinagar and Super Corridor and the denizens will be able to take a ride on the metro. In such a situation, the existing five metros will be operated on the priority corridor. Now the efforts to complete other parts of the corridor, including the metro station have also intensified.

Read Also Indore: Gas Pipeline Installation For Sarafa Goldsmiths Approved

Last pillar work to over soon

The last pillar of the metro track from Gandhi Nagar to ISBT at Lav Kush Square, whose piling work is being done by the contractor of the Rail Vikas Nigam will be completed in the next 25 days.

Current status of stations

Gandhinagar Station: Ready

Super corridor station no. 6: Work of installing shed pending

Super corridor station no. 5: A shed has been installed on platform. Side panels remain to be installed. Construction of entry and exit roads is pending.

Super corridor station no. 4: A shed has been installed on platform. Construction of entry and exit roads is pending.

Super corridor station no. 3: A shed has been installed on platform. An entry and exit route is yet to be built. Underground water tank is under construction.

Super corridor station no. 2: Work of laying girder and construction of station started. Work of installing shed is being done.

Super corridor station no. 1: Shed work started on platform.

Bhawrasala station: Construction work of ACC block for platform construction will start soon.

MR-10 station: Girder yet to be installed on pier for platform construction.

ISBT station: Work of installing ACC block along with laying of girder is still pending.