Indore: Gas Pipeline Installation For Sarafa Goldsmiths Approved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Approval has been given to lay a gas pipeline for goldsmiths in the city’s Sarafa Market. The work of laying the pipeline will begin from Ramchandra Nagar Square, 5 km from Sarafa. In Sarafa area, the line will run from Pipli Bazaar to Dhan Gali. Residents who fall within this range can also take connection. The all-important work is expected to begin soon.

The municipal corporation approved this after questions were raised regarding safety of Sarafa Market after Harda firecracker factory incident. The committee formed for this had surveyed the area along with the team of Avantika Gas Company. In this, every street, corner and small places were inspected to provide gas connection to Sarafa Chaupati and artisans.

The Avantika Gas Company presented said in its report that gas pipeline is not possible in Sarafa Chaupati area. Lines cannot be laid here due to drains, outfalls and other such issues. However, the agency gave clearance on installation of gas pipelines in shops of Sarafa artisans.

Nearby areas get clearance too

On the other hand, the team also inspected Pipli Bazaar, Dhan Gali, Morsali Gali and surrounding buildings behind the main Sarafa Market. In these areas the artisans make jewellery in small shops in buildings using domestic gas cylinders. The team inspected the area and explored the possibilities of laying a gas pipeline here also. A report was prepared on these points and given to the committee.

Final map soon

Sarafa Market special committee chairman Rajendra Rathore said that the corporation has approved the gas pipeline for artisans and residents. There is no practical problem in installing the pipelines here. Residents here will also be able to take advantage of this. Presently the gas pipeline ends at Ramchandra Nagar. The distance of Sarafa from there is 5 km. For this, the company will prepare the final map. During this, residents of these areas will also be able to get connection to the pipeline that will be laid from Ramchandra Nagar to Sitala Mata Bazaar towards Sarafa.

Security concerns, danger from Chaupati remain

Even though the corporation has approved the gas pipeline for artisans, this will not ensure complete security in the market. Hundreds of cylinders are used daily in Sarafa Chaupati. The committee has recommended shifting of Sarafa Chaupati, but it will take time.