Indore: Roof Of Under Construction Building Collapses In Usha Nagar, 3 Labourers Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers got trapped under the debris after the roof of an under construction building collapsed in Indore’s Usha Nagar on Monday. The incident happened at around 3:00 pm and all the workers were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment after a rescue operation that lasted over an hour.

According to the locals, Vishal Rathi’s house was under construction in Usha Nagar of Annapurna police station area. Around 15 workers were on the site at the time of the incident. One of the workers told the media that after completing the work of roof construction, the labourers pulled the lift upwards when its pulley broke and three workers got trapped under the debris at the ground floor.

Soon after the incident, police were infoirmed about it. Police and State Disaster Response (SDR) teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

Police station incharge Sanju Kamble gave information that the police immediately rescued the workers and sent them to the hospital. “There was no loss of life of any kind,” he said.

While one of the labourers fractured his leg, the two others suffered minor injuries and they are undergoing treatment.