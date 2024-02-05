 Indore: As Woman Stops Talking, Man Sets Her Flat On Fire, Calls To Inform
Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Indore: A woman's flat in the Kanadia area of Indore was set on fire by her friend, who himself then called to inform her about it on Sunday. When the victim reached her flat, she found the furniture burning. The police have arrested the suspect and filed charges against him for arson and making threats.

According to Kanadia police, based on a complaint by a 34-year-old woman residing in Alok Nagar, a case has been filed against Tarun Dhaketa, residing near Little Wonder School, Sukhliya, for arson and threatening. The victim stated that she was friends with Tarun but had stopped talking to him recently. Tarun was upset about this and had threatened to ruin everything. Subsequently, Tarun called Ritu on Sunday night and informed her that her flat was on fire.

After the call was disconnected, Ritu reached home and found everything burnt. The police are now searching for the accused in the case.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a gas cylinder leak sparked a fire at a shop in Bada Ganpati Square, Indore, on Monday. One person was injured in the incident, and vehicles belonging to nearby customers also ignited.

The fire brigade managed to extinguish the flames, which were attributed to the gas cylinder leak. An employee from a neighboring flower shop got caught in the fire and has been hospitalized in a private facility.

