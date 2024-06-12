Volkswagen India Launches First Chapter of Exhilarating Expedition: Chandigarh to Leh

Volkswagen - Expedition to Leh |

Volkswagen has kicked off its first-ever experience drive called "The First Chapter: An Exhilarating Expedition to Ladakh" as part of its customer engagement program known as Volkswagen Experiences (VWe). The initiative aims to organize various events, including experience drives, and was introduced by Volkswagen in India.

The journey kicks off in Chandigarh, leading adventures through the stunning Himalayas to the majestic Ladakh. Prioritizing safety, participants will take the wheel of Volkswagen’s Tiguan, Virtus, and Taigun.

Read Also Volkswagen Upgrades Taigun and Virtus: 6 Airbags Now Standard Across Both Models

Volkswagen - Expedition to Leh |

Starting June 9, the Volkswagen Experiences journey kicked off from Chandigarh. Divided into two groups, each with only 60 spots, participants will drive from Chandigarh to Leh and back, passing through the challenging Spiti Valley. Volkswagen invites everyone, whether you own a Volkswagen or just love adventures, to join. The cost is Rs 75,000 per person, excluding flight tickets. The first trip ends on June 14, and the second leg, from Leh back to Chandigarh, runs from June 18 to June 23.

Read Also Volkswagen Tiguan Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Volkswagen - Expedition to Leh |

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, ‘’With Volkswagen Experiences (VWe), we have introduced the much awaited customer engagement program that brings the ethos of togetherness through various curated experiences. As we flag off the First Chapter from Chandigarh, we look forward to customers having a superlative experience of owning and driving a Volkswagen. Driving steadily across the different terrains keeping the occupants safe providing our customers peace of mind.”

Read Also Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Record 15 Lakh Production Mark

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

Recently, Volkswagen has upgraded its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan models by making 6-airbags standard across all trims. This safety features, previously exclusive to the top-line variants and GT variants, is now included in the Comfortline and Highline models, as well as special editions like the GT Edge, Sport, and Sound Edition.

Volkswagen has introduced extra airbags to its Taigun and Virtus models without increasing their prices. For limited time, the base-end Comfortline trim of the Taigun is even more affordable, now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, which is Rs. 70,000 less than the usual rate. The Taigun’s prices span up to Rs 20 lakh, while the Virtus ranges from Rs 11.56 lakh to 19.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).