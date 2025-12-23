India Announces $450 Million Assistance Package For Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

File Image |

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth USD 450 million.

Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.He also delivered a letter from Modi to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah," Jaishankar posted on X. "Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created ?new ?difficulties," Jaishankar, who ?is on a two-day visit ?to the island nation, said. "Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million, Jaishankar said.

"The package will include USD 350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and USD 100 million of grants," he said. "This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including one, rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity." "Two, support for the construction of houses was fully destroyed and partially damaged. Three, support for health and education systems, in particular those that have been damaged by the cycle. Fourth, agriculture, including addressing possible shortages in the short and medium term. And five, working towards better disaster response and preparedness." Jaishankar said, given the scale of damage, it was only natural that India stepped in to help Sri Lanka.

India's Operation Sagar Bandhu had begun on the very first day of Ditwah, making its landfall, he said. "Our Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri were present at Colombo and delivered relief material, after which helicopters were deployed," he said. He added that Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters operated in Sri Lanka for more than two weeks, while an 80-member National Disaster Response Force team carried out rescue and relief work.

Overall, Operation Sagar Bandu delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief material, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, essential clothing and water purification kits, he said. About 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided, yet another 60 tonnes of equipment was brought to Sri Lanka to assist the relief operations, Jaishankar added.

"A large number of Army Engineers erected a Bailey bridge, transported by C-17 aircraft at Kilinochi. One more Bailey bridge at Chillal is currently under construction," the EAM said.

In terms of other ways to assist Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said India would encourage Indian tourism to Sri Lanka as the island nation is a significant tourism economy. "Similarly, an increase in foreign direct investment from India can boost your economy at a critical time. We have seen in the past the strong resolve and resilience of Sri Lanka. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka more than ever before," the EAM said.

