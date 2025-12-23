Cyclone Ditwah Causes $4.1 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka: World Bank Report

File Image |

Colombo: The direct physical damage to buildings, agriculture and critical infrastructure caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late November, is estimated at USD 4.1 billion, according to a World Bank report released on Monday. The damage, detailed in the World Bank's Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report, is equivalent to about four per cent of Sri Lanka's gross domestic product.

Describing Ditwah as "among the most intense and destructive" cyclones in Sri Lanka's recent history, the report said the storm severely affected nearly two million people and about 500,000 families across all 25 districts, disrupting livelihoods, essential services and the broader economy.

"The estimated USD 4.1 billion in direct damage represents a significant shock to affected regions. The Central province was the hardest hit, with damages in Kandy district estimated at USD 689 million, primarily caused by flooding and to a lesser extent by landslides," it said.

Infrastructure accounted for the largest share of damage, estimated at USD 1.735 billion or 42 per cent of the total, with roads, bridges, railways and water supply networks badly affected, disrupting connectivity and access to markets and services Residential buildings and household contents suffered damages of around USD 985 million. "The widespread impacts on homes highlight the need to consider building locations, flood control structures and designs that are resilient to high winds and flooding," the report said.

The agriculture sector incurred an estimated USD 814 million in damage, affecting paddy and vegetable crops, subsistence farming, maize, livestock, agricultural infrastructure and inland fishing, posing serious risks to food security and rural livelihoods. Non-residential buildings, including schools, health facilities, businesses and large industrial facilities, particularly those located along major rivers and creeks, accounted for USD 562 million in damage, interrupting education, healthcare delivery and local economic activity in cyclone-hit areas.

"As we look closely at the hardest-hit districts, we see that deep-rooted vulnerabilities have left communities especially vulnerable," said Gevorg Sargsyan, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka. The World Bank Group has mobilised up to USD 120 million from ongoing projects to support recovery and help restore essential services and infrastructure, including healthcare, water, education, agriculture, and connectivity, in the worst-hit areas.

