Larsen & Toubro Bags Major Order Worth ₹10,000 Crore From BPCL For Petrochemical Unit

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said one of its verticals has bagged a "major" order from State-owned BPCL. The order underscores L&T onshore's position as a key enabler in the sector. The order has been bagged by L&T hydrocarbon onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore).

L&T did not disclose the exact value of the order, but said it falls in the "major" category, which ranges between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore. "The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a linear low-density polyethylene/high-density polyethylene swing unit comprising two trains of 575 KTPA each, at Bina in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project forms an integral part of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) Bina petrochemicals and refinery expansion project which aims to set up a petrochemical complex and enhance refinery capacity. It aligns with the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by strengthening domestic manufacturing and achieving self-sufficiency in polymer production.

"This is a major order that will not only strengthen our balance sheet but also provide impetus to our demonstrated credentials in downstream hydrocarbon EPC space," Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T said.

