 Larsen & Toubro Bags Major Order Worth ₹10,000 Crore From BPCL For Petrochemical Unit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLarsen & Toubro Bags Major Order Worth ₹10,000 Crore From BPCL For Petrochemical Unit

Larsen & Toubro Bags Major Order Worth ₹10,000 Crore From BPCL For Petrochemical Unit

Larsen & Toubro's onshore hydrocarbon vertical secured a major order (Rs 5,000-10,000 crore) from BPCL for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a 1,150 KTPA linear low-density/high-density polyethylene swing unit at Bina, Madhya Pradesh. The project supports BPCL's refinery expansion, aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' for self-sufficiency in polymers.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said one of its verticals has bagged a "major" order from State-owned BPCL. The order underscores L&T onshore's position as a key enabler in the sector. The order has been bagged by L&T hydrocarbon onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore).

L&T did not disclose the exact value of the order, but said it falls in the "major" category, which ranges between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore. "The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a linear low-density polyethylene/high-density polyethylene swing unit comprising two trains of 575 KTPA each, at Bina in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Read Also
Science Exhibitions Key to Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047: Ameet Satam
article-image

The project forms an integral part of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) Bina petrochemicals and refinery expansion project which aims to set up a petrochemical complex and enhance refinery capacity. It aligns with the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by strengthening domestic manufacturing and achieving self-sufficiency in polymer production.

"This is a major order that will not only strengthen our balance sheet but also provide impetus to our demonstrated credentials in downstream hydrocarbon EPC space," Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T said.

FPJ Shorts
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions &...

Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions &...

India-New Zealand Free Trade Deal Sealed, What This Big Agreement Really Means For You?

India-New Zealand Free Trade Deal Sealed, What This Big Agreement Really Means For You?

Cyclone Ditwah Causes $4.1 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka: World Bank Report

Cyclone Ditwah Causes $4.1 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka: World Bank Report

New Zealand First Country To Secure Duty Concessions For Apples In Indian FTA

New Zealand First Country To Secure Duty Concessions For Apples In Indian FTA

Paytm Sells 49% Stake In UAE Subsidiary To Emaar Founder's SPV For ₹19 Crore

Paytm Sells 49% Stake In UAE Subsidiary To Emaar Founder's SPV For ₹19 Crore