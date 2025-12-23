Ola Electric Launches Hyperservice Centres With Same-Day Service Guarantee

File Image |

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative with the launch of dedicated centres, designed to offer same-day service guarantee to eligible customers at no additional cost. As part of this expansion, the company will progressively upgrade its existing service centres into Hyperservice Centres, starting with Bengaluru. The first Hyperservice centre is now operational in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Ola Electric said in a statement. The centre is designed to fundamentally simplify and speed up the service experience, it added.

Customers can now get their vehicles serviced within the same day, without paying anything extra, while experiencing a fully digital and transparent service journey end-to-end, the Bengaluru-based firm said. "As part of the ongoing service upgrade we are reimagining many of the fundamental aspects of the service experience. We see it as a core part of Ola ownership, and it needs the same level of innovation as the product itself," a company spokesperson said.

With Hyperservice Centres, the company is setting a new benchmark '? same-day service guarantee, at no extra cost for any customer, the spokesperson added. "This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience," the spokesperson stated. Following the Bengaluru launch, Ola plans to rapidly upgrade the company's select service centres to Hyperservice Centres pan-India over the coming weeks, upgrading service infrastructure nationwide.

The company recently also announced the scale up of Hyperservice into an open platform, making Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country. Ola has also announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature, designed to offer greater ease and accessibility.

