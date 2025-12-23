India-New Zealand FTA To Boost Opportunities For Indian Professionals In IT, Design, & Engineering

File Image |

New Delhi: Provisions related to the services sector in the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will open up significant opportunities for highly skilled Indian professionals in areas such as information technology, designers, engineering, manufacturing, education and healthcare, members of the Indian diaspora in Auckland said.

PM @narendramodi's emphasis on future-ready partnerships is reflected in the India-New Zealand FTA, which opens new growth avenues for India across IT–ITeS, finance, education, tourism and audio-visual sectors, expanding opportunities for businesses and professionals alike.… pic.twitter.com/ppjrF0wOAC — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) December 22, 2025

Negotiations for the FTA have been concluded and after completion of domestic approvals, it is expected to be implemented from next year. The trade deal will give India tariff-free access to the island nation's markets, bring in USD 20 billion of investment over the next 15 years and will give India more temporary employment visas, easier access for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Under the India-New Zealand FTA, 5,000 Indian professionals, including AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, chefs, educators, engineers, IT and healthcare workers, can live and work in New Zealand for up to three years, supporting PM @narendramodi’s vision of expanding global… pic.twitter.com/DujsPF566w — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) December 22, 2025

Auckland-based computer engineer Rani Singh said the pact is a timely move, especially for the technology and services sector. "While trade agreements are often discussed in terms of goods, this one feels particularly relevant to professionals like me because of its focus on services, digital cooperation, and skills," Singh said. She added that India's global strength in IT, software development, and digital solutions, combined with New Zealand's growing tech ecosystem and demand for specialised talent, creates real scope for collaboration, innovation, and business growth between the two countries.

Clearer pathways for collaboration, investment, and professional mobility can make it easier for tech companies, start-ups, and consultants to work across both markets, she added. Sharing similar views, fashion designer Shalini Alok said that while India has an incredible legacy of textiles, craftsmanship and design, New Zealand places strong emphasis on ethical fashion, quality and sustainability.

"This agreement could make it easier to source materials, collaborate with artisans, and bring Indian-inspired designs to the New Zealand market without the heavy cost and complexity that often holds small designers back," Alok said. "It opens doors for designers like me to tell cross-cultural stories through fashion blending Indian heritage with contemporary New Zealand aesthetics," she said adding if implemented well, the trade deal could support small labels, encourage fair trade practices, and create opportunities for collaboration, exhibitions, and boutique exports in both countries.

Amit Singh, Senior Process Engineer, too stated that from an engineering and manufacturing perspective, this agreement has the potential to significantly improve collaboration across food processing, packaging, and dairy technologies. India is investing heavily in modernising its food and beverage sector, and New Zealand brings strong expertise in sustainable processing, automation, and food safety systems.

"Easier trade flows, clearer regulations, and improved investment conditions can help accelerate the transfer of technology, equipment, and best practices between the two countries, something that directly benefits projects on the ground, not just trade statistics," he said. Singh said that many Indian engineers, technologists, and professionals already contribute to New Zealand's processing and manufacturing industries, acting as natural connectors between Indian demand and New Zealand capability.

