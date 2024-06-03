Volkswagen Upgrades Taigun and Virtus: 6 Airbags Now Standard Across Both Models

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Volkswagen has upgraded its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan models by making 6-airbags standard across all trims. This safety features, previously exclusive to the top-line variants and GT variants, is now included in the Comfortline and Highline models, as well as special editions like the GT Edge, Sport, and Sound Edition.

Volkswagen has introduced extra airbags to its Taigun and Virtus models without increasing their prices. For limited time, the base-end Comfortline trim of the Taigun is even more affordable, now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, which is Rs. 70,000 less than the usual rate. The Taigun’s prices span up to Rs 20 lakh, while the Virtus ranges from Rs 11.56 lakh to 19.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Read Also Volkswagen Tiguan Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Today, we take great pride in announcing our portfolio of India 2.0 cars offering 6 airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, not only are we showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility but also reaffirming our core belief of safety being a key product pillar for Volkswagen India. We are also delighted to have achieved the over 1 lakh sales milestone by the Taigun and Virtus. We are grateful to our customers and will continue to offer aspirational, premium and competitive product offerings for the market.”

Read Also Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Record 15 Lakh Production Mark

Since launching its India 2.0 product lineup, Volkswagen India has been steadily improving its offerings. Responding to customer demand for German-engineered and safe vehicles, the company has expanded its range of variants. Recently, Volkswagen introduced two new variants for the Taigun: the GT Line with a 1.0L TSI engine and the GT Plus Sport with a 1.5L TSI EVO engine.