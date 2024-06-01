Volkswagen Tiguan Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Tests

New Volkswagen Tiguan |

The newest version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has achieved the highest safety rating of 5-star from Euro NCAP. This recognition solidifies the third generation of this popular Volkswagen model as one of the safest cars in its category. The tests looked at different aspects like safety assistance, which checks standard driver aids, as well as protection for pedestrians, adults, and kids.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan arrived in Europe a few weeks ago, offering diesel, plug-in hybrid, and light petrol engines. It got a top five-star rating in Euro NCAP tests because of its excellent safety features, especially its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It did well in protecting adults (83%) and children (88%), and also scored high (84%) for keeping vulnerable road users safe.

Volkswagen Tiguan |

The Volkswagen Tiguan in India is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It also has all-wheel drive technology. This engine delivers 187bhp of power between 4,200rpm to 6,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,100rpm.

Recently, Volkswagen has revealed its all-electric crossover, the ID.4, in India. The company has confirmed that the Volkswagen ID.4 will hit the Indian market, but the launch date is yet to be announced. When it is launched, it will mark Volkswagen’s first electric vehicle for sale in India.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is a popular EV globally and comes in various trims. It’s positioned below the ID.3 hatchback in Volkswagen’s global line-up. In 2023, Volkswagen also showcased the ID.4 GTX in India during its annual brand conference.

Volkswagen ID.4 |

Internationally, the Volkswagen ID.4 comes in both single-motor and dual-motor versions. The entry-level generates 168 bhp, while the ID.4 Pro offers 282 bhp, and the GTX model delivers 334 bhp. With the larger 77 kWh battery pack, the ID.4 Pro provides a range of 550 km. Meanwhile, models with the smaller 52 kWh battery pack offers a range of 342 km. However, it is not yet confirmed which variants of the ID.4 will be available in India