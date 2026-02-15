 Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week

Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week

Indian markets ended sharply lower last week, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessing heavy losses. Investors will now track US Federal Reserve minutes, RBI policy signals, IT sector trends, bullion prices and foreign investor flows to decide the market’s next direction.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets ended sharply lower last week, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessing heavy losses. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed sharply lower on Friday due to weak global signals and concerns about artificial intelligence affecting the global economy.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,048 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 82,626.76.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 336 points, or 1.30 percent, to end at 25,471.10.

Key Levels To Watch

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know

According to Choice Broking, Nifty faces immediate resistance at 25,700. Strong support is seen at 25,300.

Read Also
Markets Under Pressure This week, Sensex Drops 1,048 Pts & Nifty Falls 336 Pts Amid IT Sector...
article-image

If Nifty falls below 25,300, selling pressure may increase further. If it moves above 25,700, positive sentiment could return.

Traders are advised to follow a range-bound strategy with strict stop-loss.

Focus On Policy Minutes

Investors will closely watch the minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, scheduled for February 18.

US GDP data for the October–December quarter will also be important.

In India, the minutes of the recent monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India will be released on February 20.

Read Also
BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth
article-image

IT Sector Under Pressure

The IT sector saw heavy selling last week. The Nifty IT index fell nearly 8 percent, making it the worst-performing sector.

Major companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro came under pressure.

Investors are worried that new artificial intelligence technologies may reduce demand for traditional outsourcing services.

Read Also
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
article-image

FII Activity And Commodities

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will play a key role in deciding market direction. So far in February, they have been net buyers on most trading days.

Gold and silver prices are also being watched closely after recent volatility.

Overall, next week’s market movement will depend on global signals, policy updates and investor activity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel
Bank Holidays In February 2026, Will Banks Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days?
Bank Holidays In February 2026, Will Banks Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days?