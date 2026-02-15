₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a massive ₹18,662 crore infrastructure project in Assam. |

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a massive Rs 18,662 crore infrastructure project in Assam. The project includes a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

The biggest highlight is India’s first-ever underwater road-and-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra River. This will also be only the second such tunnel in the world.

The project will be built under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Travel Time to Reduce Sharply

Currently, the distance between Numaligarh (NH-715) and Gohpur (NH-15) is around 240 km. The journey takes nearly six hours via Kaliabhambhora near Silghat on NH-52.

The route passes through busy and sensitive areas such as Kaziranga National Park and Biswanath town.

The new tunnel and corridor will significantly reduce distance and travel time, making movement faster and smoother.

Boost for Trade and Economy

The project will improve freight movement and lower logistics costs. It will connect:

- 11 economic nodes

- 3 social nodes

- 2 tourist hubs

- 8 logistics nodes

It will also link four major railway stations, two airports, and two inland waterways. This will help Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other Northeast states grow faster.

Strategic and Defence Importance

The corridor is also important from a strategic point of view. It will improve connectivity in border areas and strengthen defence movement.

Recently, Narendra Modi landed at the Northeast’s first emergency landing field in Moran after taking off from Chabua. The landing field can handle fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force during emergencies.

With better roads and infrastructure, the region will see stronger economic growth, better security and new trade opportunities.