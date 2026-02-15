 Cabinet Clears Mega Projects Worth ₹1.47 Lakh Crore, Rail, Metro, Startup & Urban Push Get Big Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved major projects for railways, metro, startups and urban development. Railway multi-tracking worth Rs 18,509 crore, Noida Metro expansion, Rs 10,000 crore Startup Fund 2.0 and a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund were cleared. An Rs 18,662 crore Brahmaputra road-rail tunnel project was also approved.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved major projects for railways, metro, startups and urban development.

New Delhi: A Cabinet meeting chaired by Narendra Modi approved several major infrastructure and development projects. The government cleared projects related to railways, metro expansion, startups and urban development involving investments worth over Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Rs 18,509 Crore Railway Multi-Tracking Projects Approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved three railway multi-tracking projects worth about Rs 18,509 crore.

These projects include:

Kasara–Manmad third and fourth line

Delhi–Ambala third and fourth line

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth line

According to the government, these projects will increase line capacity, improve train movement, and enhance service reliability. The projects are part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Rs 10,000 Crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0

The Cabinet also approved the second phase of the Startup India Fund of Funds scheme with a total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the fund will focus on deep-tech startups, early-stage startups and technology-based manufacturing ventures. The aim is to promote long-term investments and strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.

Noida Metro Expansion Worth Rs 2,254 Crore

To improve urban connectivity in the National Capital Region, the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be extended from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden.

Length: 11.6 km

8 new elevated stations

Cost: Rs 2,254 crore 

Completion target: 4 years

This project will improve metro connectivity between Noida and Delhi.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Urban Challenge Fund

The Cabinet approved Rs 1 lakh crore central assistance under the Urban Challenge Fund.

The government expects this initiative to attract around Rs 4 lakh crore investment in urban areas over the next five years. The fund aims to improve infrastructure and development in cities.

Rs 18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Road-Rail Tunnel

The Cabinet also cleared a major infrastructure project in Assam - a road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra River.

Total cost: Rs 18,662 crore

4-lane greenfield connectivity project

India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel

This project will benefit Assam and other northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland by improving connectivity.

