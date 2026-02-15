 ₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall

₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall

Six of India’s top-10 most valued companies lost over Rs 3 lakh crore in market value last week as stock markets remained weak. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the biggest laggards. However, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T and ICICI Bank posted gains.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Six of India’s top-10 most valued companies lost over ₹3 lakh crore in market value last week as stock markets remained weak. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets saw a weak trend last week. The BSE Sensex fell by 953.64 points, or 1.14 percent.

Due to this fall, the combined market value of six out of the top-10 most valued companies dropped by more than Rs 3 lakh crore.

IT Giants Take Biggest Hit

IT companies were the worst affected.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
From Kashi To Rameswaram: How Maha Shivratri Is Celebrated Across India
From Kashi To Rameswaram: How Maha Shivratri Is Celebrated Across India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market value fall by Rs 90,198.92 crore to Rs 9,74,043.43 crore.

Read Also
M-cap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over Rs2.98 lakh crore
article-image

Infosys lost Rs 70,780.23 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 5,55,287.72 crore.

Other companies that faced losses include:

- HDFC Bank – Down Rs 54,627.71 crore

- Reliance Industries – Down Rs 41,883 crore

- Life Insurance Corporation of India – Down Rs 23,971.74 crore

- Bharti Airtel – Down Rs 19,244.61 crore

The fall in valuations reflects investor caution and overall weakness in equities.

Read Also
Global AI Panic Hammers Indian Tech Giants, Sensex Tumbles 672 Points, Nifty Sheds 207 As IT Index...
article-image

Some Stocks Post Gains

Despite the overall fall, four companies saw their market value rise.

State Bank of India (SBI) gained the most, adding Rs 1,22,213.38 crore to reach Rs 11,06,566.44 crore.

Other gainers include:

- Bajaj Finance – Up Rs 26,414.44 crore

- Larsen & Toubro – Up Rs 14,483.9 crore

- ICICI Bank – Up Rs 5,719.95 crore

Read Also
Govt Approves Export Of 25 Lakh Tonnes Of Wheat And Additional Sugar Quotas To Stabilise Markets
article-image

Most Valued Companies Ranking

Reliance Industries remained India’s most valued company. It was followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and LIC.

Overall, the week was challenging for markets, especially for IT stocks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel
Bank Holidays In February 2026, Will Banks Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days?
Bank Holidays In February 2026, Will Banks Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days?
₹480 Crore Fraud Shock Before IPO, Skyways Air Services Faces EOW FIR
₹480 Crore Fraud Shock Before IPO, Skyways Air Services Faces EOW FIR