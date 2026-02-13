 Govt Approves Export Of 25 Lakh Tonnes Of Wheat And Additional Sugar Quotas To Stabilise Markets
The government has approved exports of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat along with additional sugar and wheat product quotas, citing surplus stocks and higher production. The move aims to stabilise domestic prices, support farmers and ensure food security amid comfortable national reserves.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
The Centre clears major wheat and sugar export volumes to balance domestic supply and support farmer incomes | Representational Image

New Delhi, Feb 13: The government on Friday allowed export of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, along with an additional 5 lakh tonnes of wheat products and sugar each, to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to farmers amid a comfortable stock position.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests, the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Comfortable stock position

Wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 lakh tonnes, which is nearly 32 lakh tonnes higher compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a comfortable supply position in the country, it added.

As of April 1, 2026, the total wheat availability in the central pool with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is projected at around 182 lakh tonnes, ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements, the ministry said.

Wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year, reflecting strong farmer confidence in wheat cultivation supported by assured MSP and procurement mechanisms, and signalling the likelihood of another robust harvest.

In view of higher stock availability, softening prices, expected higher production, and the need to prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, the government's decision will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and strengthen farmers' income while safeguarding national food security, the ministry said.

Sugar export decision

To facilitate sugar exports, the government has decided to allow export of an additional 5 lakh tonnes of sugar by willing sugar mills during the current sugar season 2025-26.

Earlier, the government had permitted the export of 15 lakh tonnes of sugar during the current sugar season vide order dated November 14, 2025.

According to information furnished by sugar mills, only about 1.97 lakh tonnes of sugar have been exported up to January 31, 2026. In addition, approximately 2.72 lakh tonnes of sugar have been contracted for export by sugar mills as of date.

The additional export quantity of 5 lakh tonnes will be made available to willing sugar mills, subject to the condition that at least 70 per cent of their allocated quantity is exported by June 30, 2026.

India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
The export quota will be allocated on a pro-rata basis among willing sugar mills, and mills will submit their willingness within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The export quota so allocated will not be swapped or exchanged with any other sugar mill, the ministry said, adding this decision is expected to facilitate higher sugar exports and help in managing surplus sugar availability in the country.

