 India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report

India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report

SBI report forecasts India's trade surplus with the US could exceed 90 billion dollars annually post the recent trade deal, driven by a potential 97-100+ billion dollar rise in exports of top items due to tariff cuts. With FY25 surplus at 40.9 billion dollars and imports set to grow by 55 billion dollars over five years, the net GDP impact is estimated at 1.1 percent.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi [India]: India's trade surplus with the United States may cross USD 90 billion annually, supported by a sharp rise in exports and higher import potential, according to a report by SBI.As per the report, Indian exporters may increase their exports of the top 15 items to the US by around USD 97 billion in a year. Including the remaining items, the export potential may easily cross the USD 100 billion mark annually.

The report termed the decline in tariffs as a golden opportunity for Indian exporters to increase their market share in the US.It stated, "India's Trade surplus with the US may thus cross USD 90 bn annually.......As per our preliminary estimates, Indian exporters may increase their exports of the top 15 items to the US by approx. USD 97 billion in a year." According to the report, the expected surge in Indian exports, potentially crossing USD 100 billion annually post tariff cuts, combined with a structured rise in imports, could significantly widen India's trade surplus with the US.

Read Also
'Stand Firmly With The Issues & Struggles Of Workers & Farmers': Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Bandh...
article-image

Given that the surplus was already USD 40.9 billion in FY25 and USD 26 billion in FY26 (April-December), the additional export push is likely to drive the surplus beyond USD 90 billion annually.The report said the net impact on GDP would be around 1.1 per cent.The report highlighted that while the US share in India's exports is around 20 per cent, its share in India's imports is only about 7.0 per cent. In services imports, the US has only a 15 per cent share, indicating that India remains a big potential market for the US.

On the import side, the US has a yearly potential of more than USD 50 billion of exports to India (excluding services). India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products.Subsequently, India intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US goods over the next five years.

FPJ Shorts
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive Talent & Growth Strategy
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive Talent & Growth Strategy

Imports could increase by USD 55 billion.In some commodities, the US share in India's imports is already between 20-40 per cent and is expected to increase further as tariffs are reduced.For instance, in almonds, the US accounts for 90 per cent of India's total imports. India can save USD 100-150 million in foreign exchange reserves alone due to tariff reduction in these items. Additionally, savings in foreign exchange reserves due to zero or reduced import duty from the US is estimated at around USD 3.0 billion, and with import substitution, the savings may be higher.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore