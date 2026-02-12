 TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears

TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears

TCS shares fell to a one-year low, pushing market cap below Rs 10 lakh crore as SBI and ICICI Bank moved ahead. AI disruption fears and global interest rate concerns triggered selling in IT stocks. Experts remain positive long term, expecting AI partnerships and services demand to grow in coming years.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
TCS Falls Behind In Market Cap Rankings. | File Image

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have fallen sharply, pushing its market capitalisation below Rs 10 lakh crore. On February 12, ICICI Bank moved ahead of TCS in market cap rankings. Earlier this week, State Bank of India (SBI) had also crossed TCS.

This marks a major shift as TCS has long been one of India’s most valuable companies.

Stock Hits One-Year Low

On February 12, TCS shares fell nearly 5 percent to around Rs 2,763 on the BSE. This is the stock’s lowest level in one year.

FPJ Shorts
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes

The stock has fallen about 31 percent from its one-year high of Rs 4,020. Due to this fall, the company’s market value dropped below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

Top Companies By Market Capitalisation

Currently, Reliance Industries remains the most valuable company in India, followed by HDFC Bank. SBI and ICICI Bank have now moved ahead of TCS.

Read Also
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top...
article-image

This shows strong performance of banking stocks compared to IT stocks in recent months.

Why TCS And IT Stocks Are Falling?

The fall in TCS and other IT stocks is mainly linked to global worries about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Investors fear that new AI tools may reduce demand for traditional software services.

Read Also
Indian Govt Cuts TCS On Overseas Education & Medical Remittances, Easing Upfront Cost Burden
article-image

The concern increased after AI startup Anthropic launched productivity tools that can replace some professional services work.

Global Factors Adding Pressure

Strong US jobs data has reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts. Higher interest rates usually reduce investment in technology stocks.

Brokerage reports say investors should track AI partnerships closely. Experts believe new AI deals may increase in the next 12–14 months, which could support long-term growth for IT companies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To...
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...