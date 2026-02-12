₹2,000 PM Kisan Instalment At Risk For 30 Lakh Farmers, 9 Crore Beneficiaries Await 22nd Payment Release Date

Over 9 crore farmers are waiting for the PM Kisan 22nd instalment. |

New Delhi: More than 9 crore farmers across India are waiting for the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months. This money helps them manage farming expenses and household needs.

However, the official date for the December–March 2026 instalment has not been announced yet, increasing concern among farmers.

When Was The Last Instalment Paid?

The 21st instalment was paid between September and November 2025 in three phases. Some states received payment in September, some in October, and the remaining farmers received it in November 2025.

Usually, payments are made every four months, but the next instalment timeline is still not clear.

30 Lakh Farmers May Miss Next Payment

More than 30 lakh farmers may miss the 22nd instalment. Uttar Pradesh may see over 10 lakh farmers affected. Bihar may have around 1.4 lakh affected farmers.

Other states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal also have large numbers of farmers facing possible delays.

Main Reasons For Payment Delay

The main reasons include Aadhaar linking issues, incomplete e-KYC and bank account problems.

The government sends money directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). If the bank account is not linked with Aadhaar, payment cannot be processed.

Government Efforts To Fix Issues

The government is running awareness drives with state governments, Common Service Centres and India Post Payments Bank to help farmers complete Aadhaar linking. Farmers are also informed through SMS alerts.

About PM Kisan Scheme

The PM Kisan scheme started in February 2019. Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments. So far, the government has transferred over Rs 4.09 lakh crore under 21 instalments.