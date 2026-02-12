 MMTC Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹48.2 Crore, 9M Earnings Rise Over Threefold
MMTC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.2 crore in Q3 FY26, surging 1,217 percent year-on-year from Rs 3.7 crore. However, profit declined sequentially from Rs 170.8 crore in Q2. Nine-month profit rose 210 percent to Rs 261.3 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 34.5 crore.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
MMTC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

Mumbai: MMTC Ltd reported a sharp year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 1,217 percent increase. Total income stood at Rs 34.5 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. However, profit moderated sequentially from Rs 170.8 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

The state-run trading firm posted consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 45.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up sharply from Rs 7.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income during the quarter was Rs 34.5 crore as against Rs 35.3 crore a year earlier and Rs 38.5 crore in Q2 FY26. Expenses remained largely stable at Rs 24.6 crore compared to Rs 24.1 crore in the preceding quarter.

Sequentially, profit declined 72 percent from Rs 170.8 crore in Q2 FY26, largely due to the absence of a significant exceptional gain recorded in the previous quarter. In Q2 FY26, the company had reported a negative exceptional item of Rs 378 crore, impacting comparability. Profit before tax fell from Rs 429.6 crore in Q2 to Rs 45.7 crore in Q3. Tax expense during Q3 included a credit of Rs 0.6 crore, compared to Rs 258.7 crore tax outgo in Q2.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 0.31 in Q3 FY26 against Rs 1.14 in Q2 FY26 and Rs 0.02 in Q3 FY25. Other comprehensive income contributed Rs 19.9 crore during the quarter, taking total comprehensive income to Rs 66.1 crore.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 261.3 crore, compared with Rs 84.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 210 percent increase. Total income during the nine-month period stood at Rs 144.6 crore, while profit before tax was Rs 528.7 crore.

The board approved the unaudited financial results at its meeting held on February 12, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company for Q3 and nine months ended December 31, 2025, without independent verification or forward-looking interpretation.

