Markets Under Pressure This week, Sensex Drops 1,048 Pts & Nifty Falls 336 Pts Amid IT Sector Weakness

Indian stock markets closed lower on February 13 with heavy selling seen across sectors. | Representational image | File

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended lower on February 13 as selling was seen across sectors. Both benchmark indices closed in the red. Weak sentiment in the market and broad selling pressure pulled indices down through the day.

The Sensex fell 1,048 points to close at 82,626. The Nifty dropped 336 points to settle near 25,471. Both indices closed close to the day’s lowest levels, showing continued selling till market close.

Nifty Trades Below 25,500

During the session, Nifty slipped below the important 25,500 level. The index opened near 25,571 and touched a low of around 25,444 during the day. The steady fall through the session showed weak investor confidence.

Market data showed more stocks falling than rising. This shows selling was seen across many sectors and not limited to only a few stocks.

Sensex Also Shows Weak Trend

Sensex also remained under pressure throughout the day. The index opened near 82,902 and moved lower as selling increased in the second half of the session. It touched an intraday low near 82,534 before closing slightly above that level.

The fall shows investors booked profits and reduced positions in several sectors.

Markets Still Below Yearly Highs

Both indices are still trading below their 52-week highs. Nifty’s yearly high is above 26,300 while Sensex’s yearly high is above 86,000. This shows markets are currently in a correction phase after earlier strong rallies.

However, both indices are still well above their 52-week lows, showing long-term trend remains supported.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said global equity markets remained strong during the past week, but Indian markets underperformed. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week in negative territory. However, broader markets performed better, with midcap and smallcap indices outperforming large-cap stocks. The BSE 250 smallcap index gained around 1% during the week.

Sector performance remained mixed. Healthcare, Auto and Capital Goods sectors saw gains. In contrast, the IT sector underperformed sharply, mainly due to rising concerns around rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence, which is creating uncertainty for IT services companies.

He added that India saw a strong Q3FY26 earnings season, with overall earnings largely beating expectations. After heavy selling in January 2026 and early CY26, Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) flows have turned positive in February so far. With the Q3 results season nearing completion, market direction will now depend on global news and domestic economic indicators.