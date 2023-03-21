 Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.66 against dollar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.66 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tuesday saw a 10 paise decline in the rupee's value versus the US dollar, falling to 82.66, as the price of crude oil increased and foreign money continued to leave the domestic equity market unabatedly.

Encouraging trends in equities markets around the world could not allay investors' worries as they await the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.54 against the dollar. During the day, it went as high as 82.53 and hit the lowest level of 82.70.

It finally settled at 82.66 (provisional) against the American currency, registering a fall of 10 paise against its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.56 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 103.30.

Benchmark Brent crude futures increased to USD 74.51 per barrel, up 0.98 percent.

While the larger NSE Nifty gained 119.10 points or 0.70 percent to retake the 17,100-level and conclude at 17,107.50 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 445.73 points or 0.77 percent higher at 58,074.68 points.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers in the domestic capital market on Monday, selling shares worth Rs 2,545.87 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

