 Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100

HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17100.

The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77% at 58074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70% at 17107.50.

About 1,923 shares advanced, 1487 shares declined, and 134 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers included HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, and TCS.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, bank and capital goods up 1% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5% each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100

Thousands of Credit Suisse employees in India may lose jobs after UBS takeover

Thousands of Credit Suisse employees in India may lose jobs after UBS takeover

Blue Star wins four railway electrification orders worth Rs 575 cr

Blue Star wins four railway electrification orders worth Rs 575 cr

Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

Gold and silver prices surge in early trade

Gold and silver prices surge in early trade