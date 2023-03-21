Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 445 points, Nifty above 17100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17100.

The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77% at 58074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70% at 17107.50.

About 1,923 shares advanced, 1487 shares declined, and 134 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and SBI Life Insurance were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers included HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, and TCS.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, bank and capital goods up 1% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5% each.